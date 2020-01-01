Onion at Rs. 15 on New Year's Day in Andhra Pradesh

In the new year, the government of Andhra Pradesh has delivered a gift to the people. Due to the recent heavy rains, the onion crop yields have come down and prices have increased. The Government of Andhra Pradesh is making efforts to deliver onions at cheap prices. As part of this effort, the kilo onion will be sold for Rs 15k through raithu bazaars from today.

For this, the government has purchased large quantities of onions from the farmers of Kadapa district. The government, which has purchased 50 kg of onion from farmers, will sell it to the common man at Rs. 15 per kg. There are 130 farmer bazaars statewide. Only 101 farmer bazaars will sell onion at cheaper rates. On this occasion, 50 tonnes of onion will procure every day.

The government decided to import the onions from neighbouring countries Egypt and Turkey other than Kadapa to supply the onion for Rs. 25 per kg. The government of Andhra Pradesh has come up with a good idea to rescue the common man from the burden. However, the onion prices are skyrocketing, not just in Andhra Pradesh but across the country as well.