Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Onion at Rs. 15 on New Year's Day in Andhra Pradesh

Onion at Rs. 15 on New Year
Highlights

In the new year, the government of Andhra Pradesh has delivered a gift to the people. Due to the recent heavy rains, the onion crop yields have come...

In the new year, the government of Andhra Pradesh has delivered a gift to the people. Due to the recent heavy rains, the onion crop yields have come down and prices have increased. The Government of Andhra Pradesh is making efforts to deliver onions at cheap prices. As part of this effort, the kilo onion will be sold for Rs 15k through raithu bazaars from today.

For this, the government has purchased large quantities of onions from the farmers of Kadapa district. The government, which has purchased 50 kg of onion from farmers, will sell it to the common man at Rs. 15 per kg. There are 130 farmer bazaars statewide. Only 101 farmer bazaars will sell onion at cheaper rates. On this occasion, 50 tonnes of onion will procure every day.

The government decided to import the onions from neighbouring countries Egypt and Turkey other than Kadapa to supply the onion for Rs. 25 per kg. The government of Andhra Pradesh has come up with a good idea to rescue the common man from the burden. However, the onion prices are skyrocketing, not just in Andhra Pradesh but across the country as well.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT

Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

GVL To Seek Action Against Kerala CM For Breach Of Parliamentary Privileges
GVL To Seek Action Against Kerala CM For Breach Of Parliamentary...
Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On Monday
Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On...
Vision for India: A perfect 20/20 and more
Vision for India: A perfect 20/20 and more
Hope 2020 offers better GDP growth
Hope 2020 offers better GDP growth


Top