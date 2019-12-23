Onion price drops, expected to decline further by January, 2020

The prices of onion, which have brought tears over the past month have been steadily declining. For the last two weeks, the onion prices which were tagged at Rs. 130 to Rs. 160 has come down to Rs 100 on Sunday. The price of onion in Hyderabad is Rs. 90 to 100. Similarly, the same price in Vijayawada and Tirupati continues. At the Kurnool farm market in just two days, the Quinta has now dropped by Rs 9,450 to Rs 8,000.

If the same trend continues like this, onion prices will come down to Rs 25 by January 2020. The onion market is gradually increasing and more crops are expected to arrive by January.

With the sufficient supply, the onions would be tagged at Rs. 30 to Rs. 35. Due to heavy rains, onion yields have dropped dramatically hence prices have gone up.