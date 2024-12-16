Only free universal education from KG to PG can make healthy, vibrant democracy

Anantapur: The scale of human rights violations in Bastar has become so large that it has been normalised by the media and society, and an extensive reportage is required to bring truth to the fore, said Malini Subramaniam, an award-winning independent journalist.

Speaking at a programme organised on the second day of the two-day Human Rights Forum’s 10th conference (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) in Anantapur on Sunday, Malini, who has been working in Chhattisgarh for a decade, said: “There is a complete suspension of the rule of law, international and nationally-recognised rights in the region affected by the Maoist movement. Aadivasis are dependent on forest for their livelihood and other needs, and their freedom of movement is curtailed by police in the name of curbing Maoists.”

Recalling various incidents of brutal incidents of violence, illegal detentions and extrajudicial killings of Aadivasis, Malini expressed concern that none of these incidents appeared in media.

“Local journalists are pressured not to talk. To the outside world, there is nothing wrong with Chhattisgarh, thanks to the developmental works. But, who is it benefitting? Many do not care to ask Aadivasis what they want,” she said.

Speaking about the need for caste census, SN Sahu, Officer on Special Duty to former President KR Narayanan, said caste discrimination is so prevalent in the society that no person, even those belonging to the highest government offices, is exempt from it. He recalled how even the former President of India, KR Narayanan, was not immune to caste-based discrimination and slurs.

Speaking on NEP 2020, Kopparthi Venkata Ramana Murthy, a writer and a retired professor of history, said the new education policy was veering towards the corporatisation of education, which would make education unattainable for the marginalised. “The curriculum has the contours of the saffronisation. The policy is so vacuous and confusing that there is hardly anything in it,” he said, while stressing that only free universal education from KG to PG can make for a healthy, vibrant democracy. The programme, presided over by S Jeevan Kumar of the HRF, was attended by more than 300 people. The HRF functionaries and speakers released four books published by HRF on the occasion.