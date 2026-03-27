Ontimitta Temple Brahmotsavams Begin with Dhvajarohanam

The annual Brahmotsavams at the Sri Kodanda Ramaswamy Temple commenced on Friday with the ceremonial Dhvajarohanam (flag-hoisting), marking the start of grand festivities at one of the most distinctive Rama temples in the country.

Organised under the aegis of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the celebrations are drawing large numbers of devotees from across the Telugu states. As part of the opening ritual, an image of Garuda was hoisted on the temple’s Dhvajastambham (flagstaff), signifying the formal beginning of the Brahmotsavams.

A major highlight of the festivities, the Sri Sita Rama Kalyana Mahotsavam, is scheduled to be held on 1 April. Unlike most Rama temples where the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita coincides with Sri Rama Navami, Ontimitta follows a unique tradition. The divine wedding is conducted four days after Navami, on the moonlit night of Chaturdashi, adding to the temple’s distinct spiritual identity.

The temple is also notable for another rare feature—there is no shrine dedicated to Lord Hanuman within its परिसर, making it the only known Rama temple where Anjaneya is absent.

In view of the expected surge in pilgrim turnout, the TTD, along with district authorities, has put in place extensive arrangements. Special measures have been implemented to manage transport, crowd control and security, ensuring a smooth and safe experience for devotees attending the celebrations.