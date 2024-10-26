Open sand reaches will be made available within a week: Ramanaidu

Rajamahendravaram: Nimmala Ramanaidu, Minister for Water Resources and the in-charge minister for East Godavari district, made a surprise check to the Vadapalli sand reach in Kovvur mandal on Friday.

During the visit, he engaged in discussions with members of the Boatmen Society regarding their concerns.

The Minister announced that open sand reaches will be made available within a week, allowing consumers to access sand free of charge.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government for allegedly allowing rampant sand smuggling, claiming that approximately Rs 40,000 crore was misappropriated during that time.

Ramanaidu also reminded everyone of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s

statement, which clarified that consumers can freely collect sand using tractors or bullock carts for their personal needs.

He said that he had instructed officials to settle pending bills for the Boatmen Society promptly.