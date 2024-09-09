Live
- Cong leaders seem to be gear up for race to be CM, in case of leadership change in Karnataka
- Two thieves held, booty worth Rs 56 lakh recovered
- Mphasis and UWB collaborate to strengthen Bengaluru’s climate resilience
- Don’t sell lands, wait for hike in value: DK Shiva Kumar
- Long wait for metro services on Yellow Line continues
- Dy CM warns officials of action if potholes in Bengaluru not filled within deadline
- Public can reclaim lost items in Namma metro
- BBMP spends Rs 40 cr in 4 yrs
- Bommai confident of getting Wildlife Board’s approval
- Teachers felicitated by Way Foundation
Just In
‘Operation Budameru’ will start soon, says CM
- State govt to act tough on encroachments in Budameru course which resulted in flood fury affecting 2.3 lakh families in Vijayawada city
- Chandrababu Naidu says the encroachers will not be spared
- Drones to be used for sanitation surveillance in flood-affected areas
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Operation Budameru will start soon with effective laws and made it clear that the State government will not spare encroachers of Budameru course, who are responsible for present flood fury and travails of 2.3 lakh people.
Speaking to mediapersons at NTR District Collectorate here on Sunday, he said that the previous YSRCP government failed to clear drains resulting in inundation of several colonies.
The Chief Minister said the State government was planning to provide subsidy for the repairs of household articles and two-wheelers by discussing with the companies concerned.
Naidu pointed out that the State government has been using technology to meet the present flood crisis. As part of it, drones were used for the supply of food first, followed by distribution of medicines in inaccessible submerged areas. Next the State government will utilise services of drones for sanitation surveillance in flood-affected areas. The drones will take photographs of pre and post sanitation drive. The Chief Minister said that in view of the latest cyclone alert, Yeleru reservoir is likely to receive heavy floods resulting in inundation of Pithapuram. He also said that heavy floodwater is likely to gush out from the Agency region of ASR district. The Chief Minister said officials were asked to protect the bunds of Budameru and the canals located downstream.