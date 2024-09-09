‘Operation Budameru’ will start soon, says CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Operation Budameru will start soon with effective laws and made it clear that the State government will not spare encroachers of Budameru course, who are responsible for present flood fury and travails of 2.3 lakh people.

Speaking to mediapersons at NTR District Collectorate here on Sunday, he said that the previous YSRCP government failed to clear drains resulting in inundation of several colonies.

The Chief Minister said the State government was planning to provide subsidy for the repairs of household articles and two-wheelers by discussing with the companies concerned.

Naidu pointed out that the State government has been using technology to meet the present flood crisis. As part of it, drones were used for the supply of food first, followed by distribution of medicines in inaccessible submerged areas. Next the State government will utilise services of drones for sanitation surveillance in flood-affected areas. The drones will take photographs of pre and post sanitation drive. The Chief Minister said that in view of the latest cyclone alert, Yeleru reservoir is likely to receive heavy floods resulting in inundation of Pithapuram. He also said that heavy floodwater is likely to gush out from the Agency region of ASR district. The Chief Minister said officials were asked to protect the bunds of Budameru and the canals located downstream.