The closing ceremony of the sixth instalment of Operation Muskan COVID-19 Phase was held at the DGP's office on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, DGP Gautam Sawang said, "Muskan in the last five instalments is a has been a hit and reached new heights this time. The week-long Operation Muskan covid-19 was a huge success. DGP said. He also said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded the performance of Operation Muskan saving thousands of children and bringing joy and satisfaction.

"We reunited the son with the mother after four years as part of Operation Muskan covid-19 and able to save a lot of people from covid through Coronavirus tests," DGP asserted. He congratulated CID for taking Operation Muskan as a challenge and spoke to the children and their parents, who were rescued in different districts through teleconference.

DGP Gautam Sawang also congratulated the Muskan teams for moving forward with coordination and achieving the target. A total of 4806 people were rescued through the operation wherein 278 child labourers were rescued in which 73 were identified as those belonging to other states. Gautam Sawang said 4,703 street children with addresses had been handed over to their parents.

Meanwhile, at least 54 persons lost their lives as on Monday in Andhra Pradesh due to the COVID19 pandemic, taking the toll to 696. As per the bulletin released by the medical and health department, 4074 new positive cases were reported on Monday. With these new cases, the total number of positive cases in the State crossed the 50,000 marks. At present, 53,724 people have been affected by the virus in the State.