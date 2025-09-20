‘Operation Pushkar’ mock drill conducted

Rajamahendravaram: Amulti-agency mock drill, codenamed ‘Operation Pushkar’, was successfully conducted at ONGC’s Godavari Bhawan, Base Complex on Friday, to enhance security preparedness and coordination in the event of a security threat. The four-hour exercise simulated a militant intrusion and hostage situation at ONGC office.

The drill involved personnel from ONGC Security section, local police, Andhra Pradesh State Police Force (APSPF), and Octopus Commandos of AP police. Various support teams, including the medical department, fire department, bomb disposal team, and a dog squad, also participated.

The ‘Octopus’ commandos took the lead in the operation, successfully securing the office area and freeing the simulated hostages without any injuries. Supporting teams played a crucial role in managing the scenario, with the APSPF and local police maintaining an outer cordon, fire teams on standby, and medical staff assisting the “injured” personnel. The dog squad also swept the premises to ensure it was free of any threats.

The operation’s planning and readiness involved senior officials, including Additional SP Law and Order Chenchi Reddy, DSP Jaggu Naidu, DSP G Viswanatham, and Inspector R Rambabu from the Octopus Special Force. I/C Security Lt Col KS Gusain and Chief Manager (Security) P Shankar were the nodal officers from ONGC.