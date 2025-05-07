Live
Operation Sindoor, Purandeswari Calls for National Preparedness in the Face of Terrorism
Daggubati Purandeswari, President of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh and Member of Parliament for Rajahmundry, has urged all Indians to be prepared for the defence and security of the nation. Speaking at a celebration of the birth anniversary of Alluri Seetharama Raju at the BJP state office in Vijayawada, she called for unity in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during these challenging times.
In a media address, Purandeswari paid tribute to the innocent victims of terrorism, lamenting the loss of 26 Indian tourists to attacks by Pakistani terrorists. She echoed Modi's earlier promises to deliver a robust response to such threats. "India will definitely give a befitting reply to the attack by Pakistani terrorists," she affirmed.
She highlighted the recent actions of Indian forces, which have reportedly dismantled nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, utilised for training individuals to launch attacks against India. Purandeswari expressed anger over the influence of figures like Syed Hafiz, who reportedly recruit and radicalise Muslim youth.
Emphasising the importance of proactive measures, she mentioned Operation Sindoor, named to symbolise the protective spirit of the nation. The operation, she explained, is accompanied by a nationwide mock drill aimed at educating the public on how to respond during terrorist incidents.
Purandeswari's call to arms reflects a growing sentiment for national unity and resilience against terrorism, urging citizens to rally together in support of the armed forces.