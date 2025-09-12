Opportunity to make changes in ration cards until Oct 31

Vijayawada: Minister for Consumer Affairs and Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar stated that the government is providing transparent distribution of rice and other essential commodities to white ration cardholders every month through 29,796 ration shops across the State.

Speaking at a press conference at the Civil Supplies Bhavan in Kanuru on Thursday, the Minister stated that new smart rice cards with QR codes have been distributed to 85 percent of households in some areas and 95 percent in others, as per the schedule, at ration shops and village/ward secretariats. To assist the elderly, cards are being delivered to their homes to avoid any inconvenience. A total of 1.45 crore smart cards are being distributed in four phases. He noted that Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country to have achieved 96.5 percent completion rate for e-KYC. The distribution of smart cards will begin in all districts from September 15.

Minister Nadendla acknowledged that some errors have been found on the smart cards. He clarified that these errors likely occurred because citizens did not update their names and addresses, as the cards were printed based on e-KYC and Aadhaar data. He explained that due to portability, cardholders can collect their rations from any ration shop. Village and ward secretariat staff are currently delivering the cards door-to-door.

To make changes to ration cards, citizens can apply at the secretariats. This facility will be available State-wide until October 31. Starting next week, applications for changes can also be made through the ‘Mana Mitra’ app.

The Minister said that if a customer faces any issues at a ration shop, they can scan the QR code available at the shop with their phone and report the problem. He announced that starting November 1, new smart ration cards will be sent to homes via registered post for a nominal fee of Rs 35. The cards will be distributed for free at designated locations until October 31.

He clarified that while ration cards are cancelled if no rations are collected for three consecutive months, they can be reactivated by providing valid information at the secretariats. The department has received applications for the reinstatement of 890 cancelled cards, which will be reactivated after verification by the local Tehsildar.

The Minister stated that the government is providing rations to 4.42 crore people every month. He also mentioned that the third phase of the free gas scheme is underway. In the first phase of the ‘Deepam’ scheme, 97.59 lakh people received gas cylinders. The government is providing free gas to all white ration cardholders. In tribal areas, cylinders ranging from 5 kg to 14.5 kg are being provided. The first and second phases saw an addition of two lakh new gas connections.

Nadendla Manohar added that the QR code on the smart card contains the cardholder’s details.

He also assured that all government schemes applicable to white cardholders will also be available with the new smart ration cards. He stated that the department is working with integrity to help common people, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.