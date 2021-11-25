Opposition making false charges to mislead people: Minister B Srinivasa Reddy

Nellore: Electricity, forests, environment and district in-charge Minister B Srinivasa Reddy said the opposition leaders are slinging mud on the government making false allegations and misleading the public. He visited the housing complex constructed by the TIDCO at Janardhan Reddy Colony on Wednesday along with senior officials. He said the ruling party leaders and the district administration has been striving hard to support the victimised people due to floods.

He along with the Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav handed over the essential commodities to local people. The in-charge Minister blamed the opposition leaders for creating unnecessary apprehensions among flood victims on the relief and rehabilitation activities.

He said that he had directed the police to book cases against those people who were responsible for spreading wrong information on Somasila reservoir.

Responding to the comments of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who described the deaths due to floods and the recent rain fury as killings of the government, Srinivasa Reddy said the opposition leaders killed 29 people during Godavari Pushkaram earlier. He said natural calamities were common and a person who served as the Chief Minister for 14 years is criticising like a street leader.

Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said the police and rescue teams saved thousands of people during the floods courageously and said it was unfortunate that a SDRF constable lost his life while rescuing a family from drowning.

He suggested the opposition leaders to extend support to the administration or keep themselves away from the activities rather than making unnecessary comments. Joint Collector M N Harendira Prasad and Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar were present.