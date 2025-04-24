Orders issued to implement Right to Education Act in State

Vijayawada: The State education department on Wednesday issued orders for the implementation of Section 12(1)(C) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 in All Private Unaided Schools (IB/CBSE/ICSE/State Syllabus) for the academic year 2025–2026. (Admissions to class 1 will start for children, who have completed 5 years of age).

Under Section 12(1)(C) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the State government has reserved 25 percent seats in all private unaided schools across the State for children belonging to disadvantaged and weaker sections, residing in the vicinity of these schools, for admission into class 1 for the academic year 2025–2026. As part of the implementation of this provision, applications are invited from eligible children for admissions to class 1 in IB/CBSE/ICSE/State syllabus schools from April 28 to May 15, 2025.

Seat allotment will be done through Aadhaar based primary data submission via the official website: http://cse.ap.gov.in. The list of selected students will be made available at the respective schools. Parents/guardians can submit applications from their village/ward secretariat, mandal resource centres, or directly at the respective schools.

For further details, parents can contact the District Education Officer or call the Toll-Free Number: 18004258599. Documents required for application are - Proof of current residential address (any one of the following): parent’s Aadhaar card, voter ID card, ration card, land ownership documents, MGNREGS job card, passport, driving license, electricity bill, or rental agreement copy.

The parents have to show proof of child’s age. The eligible age criteria is as follows:

For IB/CBSE/ICSE schools-child must have completed 5 years of age by April 1, 2025.

For State syllabus schools- child must have completed 5 years of age by June 1, 2025.