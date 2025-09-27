  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Orientation and Freshers’ Day organised

Orientation and Freshers’ Day organised
x
Highlights

Anantapur: The Orientation and Freshers’ Day programme was organized grandly for the newly admitted first year students at Gates Engineering College....

Anantapur: The Orientation and Freshers’ Day programme was organized grandly for the newly admitted first year students at Gates Engineering College. On this occasion, the speakers addressed the students and said Engineering students should make the most of every opportunity without wasting time, along with studies, they should increase their physical and mental abilities, develop interview skills and increase awareness about new innovations happening around the world. The speakers also felt that this programme showed new enthusiasm, inspiration and future path to the students. Correspondent VK Padmavamma, Director Srivani, MD Raghunath Reddy, Principal Dr Sudhakar, AO Imtiaz Basha, HOD Haripriya, faculty and students participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick