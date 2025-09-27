Live
Orientation and Freshers’ Day organised
Anantapur: The Orientation and Freshers’ Day programme was organized grandly for the newly admitted first year students at Gates Engineering College. On this occasion, the speakers addressed the students and said Engineering students should make the most of every opportunity without wasting time, along with studies, they should increase their physical and mental abilities, develop interview skills and increase awareness about new innovations happening around the world. The speakers also felt that this programme showed new enthusiasm, inspiration and future path to the students. Correspondent VK Padmavamma, Director Srivani, MD Raghunath Reddy, Principal Dr Sudhakar, AO Imtiaz Basha, HOD Haripriya, faculty and students participated in the programme.