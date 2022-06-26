Over 11K cases resolved by Lok Adalat in Prakasam

Ongole(Prakasam District): Prakasam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said that a total of 11,229 cases were resolved at National Lok Adalat held in the courts across the district on Sunday. Speaking at the inaugural meeting at the district courts complex in Ongole, district judge and DLSA chairperson A Bharathi advised the people from poor and downtrodden classes, to approach the DLSA to receive free legal help. She observed that the inordinate desire for the belongings of others is leading to civil disputes, while drugs and intoxicants are the reason for domestic violence and atrocities against women.

As Sunday was also the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the DLSA chairperson also administered the pledge by everyone, that they will not consume intoxicants in whatever form they are available.

Following the inauguration ceremony, judge Bharathi offered counselling to a couple, who applied for divorce and convinced them to lead life together in future. By the evening, the DLSA informed that they resolved a total of 11,229 cases, including 191 civil, 10,989 criminal and 49 pre-litigation cases, with mutual consent of both parties at the courts in the district.

Additional district judges R Sivakumar, D Ammanna Raja and M Somasekhar, senior civil judges K Satyakumari and S Jayalakshmi, DLSA secretary K Syambabu, Additional SP K Nageswara Rao, permanent Lok Adalat chairman Narasimha Raju, bar association president Gokanakonda Srinivasa Rao and others also participated in the programme.