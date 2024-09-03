Over 2 lakh people in panic as Budameru is in a swirl

Vijayawada: Panic and utter chaos prevailed in more than 20 colonies from Ajit Singh Nagar flyover junction to Kandrika here on Monday as Budameru flood water inundated homes. It is estimated more than 50,000 people left their homes to safer places since Monday morning as flood water levels may rise on Monday night. There was severe shortage of boats maintained by NDRF and SDRF teams for rescuing the victims.

More than one lakh people want to leave their homes as there is no power since Sunday morning. Almost all roads and street are full of flood water, 6 feet deep in some areas. People desperately waited for food. Fifty or 60 boats are not sufficient to cater to the needs of over two lakh trapped people.

Budameru flood water started inundating colonies since Sunday morning and inflow of flood water continued till Monday night. Over 30,000 cusecs Budameru flood water was released from Velagaleru on Sunday morning. Within two to three hours the flood water inundated scores of colonies creating panic. Thousands of families were clueless what to do and where to go. Many people suffered unexpected flood fury as their belongings getting damaged or ruined.

People being shifted in small boats from Ajit Singh Nagar Photos:Ch. Venkata Mastan

Thousands of people spent sleepless night on Sunday due to fear of rain and rising flood. People living in small houses have no space to stay safe. The poor could not go or run for cover in the darkness of night as four to six feet of water inundated the streets and roads. Thousands of families spent night on roof tops praying there should be no rain on Sunday night

The saga of over two lakh people continued on Monday too as flood water not receded.

There was no power for more than 30 hours and apartment dwellers were left without water.

The APTransco stopped power supply due to danger of mishaps and for the safety of people.

The VMC did not supply drinking water and citizens could not get water due to no power. More than two lakh people never expected the surge of Budameru because Budameru flood problem was not there for more than 15 years.

Thousands of panic stricken people remained in Ajit Singh Nagar, Nandamuri Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Andhra Prabha colony, RR Per, Rajiv Nagar Police colony as NDRF and SDRF boats are not sufficient to shift them to safer places.

Elderly people, children and the sick could not walk from many colonies to reach Ajit Singh Nagar flyover which separates danger area and safe area.

The worst-affected area is RR Pet where more than 20 000 poor people mostly daily workers live.

The colony is adjacent to Budameru and inundated within 10 minutes triggering panic and shock. Many people could have washed away had they not left the colony or reached safe places.