Over 2.38L beneficiaries to get pension of Rs 103.3 cr

Kurnool: Under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, a total of Rs 103.30 crore will be disbursed to 2,38,302 eligible pension beneficiaries across the district for the month of April, according to District Collector P Ranjith Basha.

On Tuesday morning, as part of the NTR Bharosa pension distribution, the Collector personally handed over widow pensions to beneficiaries Aruna Jyothi and Shankaramma, and old-age pensions to Devarla Narasimhulu, Bheemakka, Lalitha Bai, and Ragappa at their homes at Saibaba Sanjeeva Nagar, Kurnool.

During the distribution process, the Collector enquired with the secretariat staff about any server or technical issues that might be affecting pension disbursement. Interacting with the beneficiaries, he asked if they were receiving their pensions on time and at what hour they usually receive them. He also informed them that if they missed collecting their pension for the current month, they could receive the combined amount in the following month.

While handing over the old-age pension to Devarla Narasimhulu, the Collector engaged in a conversation about his family and children. Observing that his house was in poor condition, he instructed the secretariat staff concerned to collect an application from him for house construction assistance.

The Collector further directed officials to accept applications from individuals who lack proper housing, live in makeshift shelters, or have inadequate homes so that they can be granted houses.

The event was attended by Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Babu, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, DRDA PD Ramana Reddy, and other officials.