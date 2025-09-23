Over 50,000 devotees visit Durga temple on first day

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Monday said the administration is giving top priority to common devotees during the ongoing Dasara Sarannavaratri festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam. He emphasised that the district machinery is functioning smoothly and that any issues are being resolved on a war-footing.

As part of his review, Dr Lakshmisha walked through the queue lines from the Vinayaka Temple to the China Rajagopuram interacting with devotees and inspecting facilities including milk supply for infants, drinking water, and sanitation. He said the stretch could be covered on foot in just 15 minutes, indicating smooth movement.

By 6 pm on the first day more than 50,000 devotees had Darshan, the Collector said, adding that pilgrims were experiencing Darshan in a pleasant and spiritual atmosphere. He also noted that VIPs and celebrities were strictly following their allotted protocol Darshan timings, ensuring priority for the general public.

To further strengthen services, the administration has introduced a QR code feedback system to collect real-time opinions and complaints. “We are finding out the problems through the QR code system and addressing them immediately. Feedback from devotees is encouraging, and they are appreciating the arrangements,” Dr Lakshmisha said.

Later, he inspected the Anna Prasadam distribution counters accompanied by Temple EO VK Seena Naik and Municipal Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra. Tasting the food himself, the Collector assured that Prasadam is being served to any number of devotees describing it as “Amrutha Tulyam.”

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visits temple

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by Minister Nadendla Manohar, visited the Kanaka Durga temple. They were warmly welcomed by Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, who facilitated their Darshan. Following the visit, the temple authorities presented Laddu Prasadam and a portrait to both Pawan Kalyan and Manohar as a gesture of reverence.