Overflowing water bodies pose threat to villages

Nellore: The registration more than 23 cm rainfall for the last four days had brought cheers to the farmers, but at the same time, tanks, streams and rivulets overflowing are posing serious threat to the villages in the district.

After almost two decades, the district has witnessed heavy rainfall. Jaladanki mandal recorded highest rainfall of 40ccm, disrupting vehicular traffic between several villages and affected public transport system.

Tanks like Toderu Cheruvu in Podalakuru mandal extended in 2,000 acres is brimming with heavy inflows, while Degapudi, Chittedu, Inukurthy and Kalleru Vagu in the same mandal are overflowing after several decades.

A 40-year-old farmer from Toderu village, Althuru Penchalaiah, said that he never saw around 30 big and small tanks in the mandal fully filled. He was afraid that though there is no danger right now, but hamlets near tanks and streams may get inundated if there is more rainfall in the coming months in the district.

Kavali Pedda Cheruvu extended in 5,000 acres and located beside Chennai- Kolkata national highway is overflowing dangerously, following Kavali registering heavy rainfall.

It is very rare for rain fed tanks in dry lands areas to have water to full capacity but due to the recent incessant rains, these tanks were filled to the fullest and flowing dangerously.

‘Dunnapothula Vagu’ near Annampalli check dam in Punnampalle panchayat of Udayagiri mandal, caused severe inconvenience to the people of Krishnampalle, Annaampall and other villages by disrupting vehicular traffic.

Avula Rosaiah, farmer from Ayyavaripalli village urged the district administration to take steps as tanks may develop breaches at any time