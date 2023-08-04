Overwhelming response for Jagananna Suraksha: Sajjala

Vijayawada: With the overwhelming success of Jagananna Suraksha programme, the State government has been planning to organise the programme twice in a year, according to Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

He said the innovative idea of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking the entire system to the doorstep of the people yielded good results through Jagananna Suraksha programme. As part of the one month long programme, 15,005 Jagananna Suraksha camps were organised in which volunteers interacted with 1.46 crore families. Of the total 94.5 lakh applications received, 93.57 lakh applications were cleared. 7.54 lakh applications were cleared in one day. He said Jagananna Suraksha programme helped people in a big way by distributing 47.33 lakh caste certificates, 41.50 lakh income certificates, 2.72 Aadhar updates and land title updates.

Sajjala said that the entire team working together to distributes certificates required by the people within hours and one or two days received tremendous response from people. He said such system will help the government to win public confidence.

The State government has been planning to incorporate the same spirit and system of Jagananna Suraksha in other organisations of State government including universities and civic bodies too.

Referring to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s comments on the CM that the latter didn’t visited flood-affected areas, Sajjala said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy established such a system that the people of the flood-affected regions will get timely help with real time management as the entire team of officials and volunteers are working at ground level.

He said if the CM visits the areas to know the flood situation, the officials will focus on the CM visit leaving their emergency duties affecting the relief measures in flood affected areas. He said priority should be given for immediate help instead of making publicity stunts.