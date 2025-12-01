Overwhelming response to Cyclothon-2025

Gudivada: A cycle rally was organised here at the NTR Stadium with the title Gudivada Cyclothon 2025 and with the slogan “Drugs Vaddu Bro – Cycle Thokku Bro”, under the auspices of the NTR Stadium Committee, the Indian Medical Association, and the Cycle Club.

Inspector General of Police and Head of Andhra Pradesh “EAGLE” (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) Ake Ravikrishna, Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu, Krishna District SP V Vidyasagar Naidu, and EAGLE team SP Maheswara Raju attended the rally. Vice-Chairman of the NTR Stadium Committee Yellavarthi Srinivasarao flagged off the cycle rally. The rally successfully covered a 10-km route starting from the NTR Stadium, passing through Minivans Stand Road, Nagavarappadu Bridge Terminal Point, Ayyappa Swamy Temple, Muggu Bazar, Stand Road, and concluding back at the NTR Stadium.

Addressing the students, IG Ravikrishna urged them to always choose the right path, in line with their parents’ aspirations. Speaking about the ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ programme, he stated, “We are implementing the ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ programme in Andhra Pradesh with great vigour and prestige.” He informed that ‘Drugs Vaddu Bro’ awareness programmes are being conducted in all educational institutions across AP. SP Vidyasagar Naidu expressed his delight and happiness at the sight of thousands of children participating in such a worthy programme. He stated that the encouragement shown by the children today motivates them to work with even greater enthusiasm in their efforts to eradicate the drug menace from society. He advised them to focus on physical exercise to stay perfectly healthy and to immediately inform the nearest police if they have any information related to Ganja or similar substances.

MLA Ramu stated that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is taking steps with the goal of eradicating drugs from the state. He mentioned that the days have arrived when people fear selling drugs in the state. He said “Drugs Vaddu Bro” must become the slogan for all of us and urged everyone to participate in the anti-drug movement.

Indian Medical Association president Dr Maganti Srinivas, NTR Stadium Committee Joint Secretary Kilarapu Ranga Prasad, Booragadda Srikanth, Davuluri Surendrababu, EAGLE Team SP Maheswara Raju, Machilipatnam DSP Raja, IMA Doctor Potluri Vamsi, members of various voluntary organisations, community elders, IMA doctors, Cycle Club members, and students were present.