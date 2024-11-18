Overwhelming response to Vijayawada Marathon

Vijayawada: GST and Customs Commissioner S Narasimha Reddy flagged off the Vijayawada Marathon, organised by Sriram Finance here on Sunday in which more than 1,800 people participated.

Addressing the gathering, Narasimha Reddy complimented the organisers for encouraging the youth and citizens to participate in the Marathon which was intended to nurture the habit of walking and jogging.

Sriram Finance General Manager YRE Phani Kumar said that every year the number of participants in the marathon has been increasing and this is the 9th edition.

APCOB director Dr RS Reddy expressed happiness to witness such a large number of citizens along with others from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai participating in the marathon. Marathon organiser Mani Deepak said that more people participated this year in 21km, 10k and 5k walking competitions. The winners in the three categories were given cash awards worth Rs 75,000. Lata Super Specialty Hospital provided medical service for the participants. He said that all participants were given digital certificates.