Just In
Owing to inclement weather, Air India Express flights get delayed
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Following continuous rains, some of the flights of Air India Express are being delayed.
As part of it, flight number: I5 1528
Flying from Bangalore to Visakhapatnam landed at 12:10 noon.
Flight number :I5 1528, flying from Vizag to Hyderabad departed at 12:40 noon.
Flight number: I5 1529 flying from Hyderabad to Vizag to arrive at 3:30 pm.
Flight number : I5 1529 flying from Vizag to Bangalore to depart at 4 pm.
Flight number : IX1946 flying Hyderabad to Vizag landed at 11:55 am.
Also, flight number :IX1945 flying from Vizag to Hyderabad departed at 12:45 noon.
