P4 model for AP growth

Vijayawada: The state government is studying how several countries, including Singapore, Germany, America, Japan, Europe, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Hong Kong, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Canada, Italy, Turkey and Thailand were developed through people's participation in development works under the P4 model (People, Private, Public Participation).



The Vision 2047 document, which was released on October 2, is likely to come up with a detailed action plan to achieve zero poverty adopting the P4 model.

According to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the economic gap between rich and poor can be reduced if 10 percent of the people who are in top rich positions should provide a helping hand to 20 percent of those who are below the poverty line. Naidu also had a detailed discussion on this with experts from NITI Aayog in Delhi recently.

This issue is also likely to figure in the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday. Officials said Naidu is of the view that the P4 model will help to protect the environment and increase green cover and will help to improve the living standards of people and increase employment opportunities. In addition, infrastructure facilities can also be improved in rural areas on par with urban areas.

The state government is of the view that this concept would also be helpful in improving infrastructure, including development of airports, highways, communication, roads, education, skill development, health, banking, marketing and broadband and mobile connections on par with world class infrastructure without any financial burden.