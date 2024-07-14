P4 model of erasing poverty gets boost

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s call to business community to take up poverty eradication programme under the P4 model (Public-Private-People Partnership) has yielded result as one Yellmanchali Krishna Mohan has come forward to join hands with the government in helping 100 families come out of poverty.

It may be mentioned here that P4 is a model that involves the public, private, and people sectors working together to achieve a common goal by sharing resources and risks. The goal of a P4 is to develop efficient and open planning processes that include citizens and private actors. The P4 model can help address problems with public-private partnerships by finding ways to use the strengths of different actors.

Krishna Mohan met Naidu at Ananta Seshastapana ritual in Hare Krishna Gokula Kshetram Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kolanukonda on Saturday morning and announced that soon after the TDP-led alliance government came to power, his land value had gone up to Rs 100 crore as people now have got faith that development of the state would be put on the fast-track. As gratitude, he had decided to donate Rs 1 crore to the temple. Thanking Mohan for his decision to donate Rs 1 crore to the temple, Naidu said he would appreciate it if Mohan could join him in his endeavour to eradicate poverty and adopt 100 poor families. Naidu said if there was 1 percent increase in growth rate, the government would get an income of Rs 15,000 crore. “This is how development can help generate wealth,” he said. Mohan readily agreed and said that he would work with the government in pulling 100 families out of poverty. Naidu appealed to all those present at the event not to resort to illegal ways and means to earn money. He said one should earn legally, earmark part of it for poverty eradication through the P4 method and give the rest to children, he said.

