Paddy farmers go for direct sowing method in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Paddy farmers adopted direct sowing methods in the wake of dry spell and non-availability of water in irrigation projects in the district. Paddy is being cultivated in an extent of 4.50 lakh acre across the district during every kharif season.

Normally, the kharif crop is being cultivated by growing paddy nurseries and transplantation. For growing of paddy nurseries and transplantation of paddy nurseries, sufficient water is required. Due to dry spell and non-availability of water in irrigation projects Gotta Barrage, MadduValasa reservoir, Narayana Puram anicut and Thotapalli project water has not yet been released through canals. Major rivers Vamsadhara and Nagavali in the district have meagre water flows.

According to agriculture department officials, transplantation is advisable for good yield for paddy crop but in the wake of adverse climatic conditions, direct sowing method is an alternative to cultivate the crop. Farmers can save time, investment by adopting direct sowing method.

But after growing of paddy plants through direct sowing method, removing weed will become difficult for farmers and direct sowing paddy crops are more vulnerable to insect attack than transplantation method.

“We are going to supply paddy seed through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) at all villages based on the registration of names of the farmers,” said joint director for agriculture K Sreedhar.