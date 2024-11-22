Paddy procurement made easy in AP

Nellore: Now, there is no need for the farmers to wait in long queues with paddy trucks and lorries outside paddy procurement centres as the State government has adopted an innovative and highly sophisticated method to ease their burden.

Normally, farmers will transport paddy by lorries to the purchase centres. Vehicles’ rent will become a burden for them if they have to wait for days together.

After noticing this problem, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department (CSCAD) has recently introduced a WhatsApp service with 7337359375 with Artificial Intelligence Procedure (AIP).

According to this new method, the government has provided an option to farmers in a specific format, through which they can send the details to Civil Supplies department.

First the farmer has to register the WhatsApp number (7337359375) in his mobile or computer and type ‘HI’. Immediately, he will get the option.

Before submitting the details, the seller has to enter his Aadhar number in the format. After receiving OK, he has to enter the details like name of paddy variety, quantity, quality etc.

Later, he has to select PPC mentioned in the format. After the procedure was completed, a slot will be allotted on the farmer’s name. He can directly go to the specified PPC at the given time slot and can sold the produce. Within 48 hours after selling the produce, the amount will be credited in the farmer’s bank account.

Ravuru Radhaiah Naidu, a farmer of Nidiguntapalem village of Venkatachalam mandal, said earlier farmers have to wait minimum four days at PPCs to sell their produce. He expressed happy that now with this new method, they can save money on rent and also time.

Nellore district Rice Millers Association (RMA) president Y Rangaiah Naidu said that they are expecting around 19 lakh metric tonnes of paddy yield in this Rabi season in the district. He said, “It will take several weeks, even months to procure 19 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers. But, now with this new method, farmers can sell their yield directly to the government without middlemen.”

Rangaiah Naidu thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for introducing an innovative concept for the benefit of farmers.