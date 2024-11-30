Paddy procurement yet to gain pace in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Purchasing of paddy is yet to pick up in the district. Officials concerned planned to arrange 402 paddy purchasing centres (PPC) in all 30 mandals across the district.

“So far, PPCs have been started in 11 mandals and in the remaining 19 mandals too, they will be started soon,” said officials concerned.

Government fixed minimum support price (MSP) as Rs 2,320 per quintal of Grade-A variety and Rs 2,300 for normal variety.

After procurement of paddy at the PPCs, the same will be shifted to nearest rice mills and as per norms, PPCs are attached to the rice mills which are situated up to eight km distance from the PPC.

If the rice mill is situated more than eight km, transport charges will be enhanced in accordance with the distance. Up to eight km, transport charge for one tonne is fixed as Rs 280 and labour charges at Rs 17.17 and for each gunny bag, Rs.6.78.

This year’s target of paddy procurement from farmers is 4.9 lakh tonne. This year, the state government has set up a mechanism for quick payment of as much as possible within 48 hours to farmers after procurement of paddy from them.

Farmers need to register their details of crop, its extent, survey number and location with the agricultural department staff by producing proper proof of documents. They have to to register their attendance at the PPCs through a biometric fingerprinting system to avoid irregularities and also to prevent involvement of middlemen and local traders.

“We are appealing to farmers not to sell their paddy to middlemen and local traders. They can sell it at their nearest PPCs by registering details and get payment within 48 hours,” district manager for Civil Supplies Corporation T Venugopal told The Hans India.