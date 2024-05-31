Paderu: Tribals take out rally against Maoists

Paderu (ASR District): Tribals organised a massive rally against Maoists at Maddigaruvu weekly market in G Madugula mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Thursday.

As many as 500 people from Killamkota, Boithili, Injari, Ginnelakota, Jamiguda, and Kuntarla panchayats participated in the rally and raised slogans “Maoists don’t come to the Alluri district.”

They claimed that development programmes are now taking place which did not happen during the earlier Maoist era. Various development works in their areas were displayed on placards.

Tribals said that from last year, the establishment of cell towers and the construction of roads in the Maoist-affected areas have been going on. They requested that such development works should be carried out on a large scale by the government.

Tribals stated that they were afraid to even go for weekly markets when the movement of Maoists was high in the district.

They expressed happiness that now they can go to Paderu and Visakhapatnam areas without any fear. Tribals who participated in the rally informed that this rally was held only to show that development will happen without Maoists. Family members of people who died in Maoist attacks also participated in the rally.