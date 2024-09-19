Padmasri, Rakesh lodge complaint against BJP leaders

Vijayawada : All India Congress Committee members Sunkara Padmasree and P Rakesh Reddy, in a complaint to director general of police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, appealed to him to register criminal cases against the BJP leaders for their utterances against Rahul Gandhi.

They said the BJP leaders across the country are making bizarre statements against former AICC president and present Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. Some leaders are threatening to kill him while some others have announced rewards for those who kill Rahul Gandhi. Some more BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh have slapped Rahul’s photos with footwear, they said.

“These statements and actions of the BJP leaders are very dangerous for democracy. The statements of these leaders can’t be ignored as they would instigate violence in the country. Never in the history of Indian democracy, had a political party leaders made such derogatory and threatening statements against their rivals,” they said in their complaint.

The Congress leaders also said Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad had announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who will ‘chop off’ the tongue of Rahul Gandhi. Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah had openly said that Rahul Gandhi would meet the same fate as his grandmother Indira Gandhi. Some BJP leaders from Srikakulam district have slapped the photo of Rahul Gandhi as part of their protest, the said. They requested the DGP to register cases against those who made these statements.