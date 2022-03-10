Padmavathi Nilayam gears up to house collectorate for Balaji dist

Tirupati: Gearing up the arrangements for housing the collectorate for the newly set up Balaji district for which Tirupati is headquarter, Chittoor district collector M Hari Narayanan on Thursday inspected Padmavathi Nilayam at Tiruchanur, near here, where the government decided to set up the new district's collectorate.

He wanted the officials to see that the new collectorate will be ready for inauguration on Ugadi (Telugu New Year Day), as directed by the government.

The Collector along with senior officials including joint collectors Raja Babu (Revenue), Rajasekhar (Welfare) and Tirupati RDO Kanakanarasa Reddy went round the sprawling building which the TTD has recently handed over to the government for the new district collectorate, on temporary basis till a new building was constructed and discussed on accommodating the district offices in the building. Seeking a series of arrangements to be made on a war foot basis, the collector directed construction of a bus stop near Padmavathi Nilayam, signals and also other indications for safety.

At the front of building, the collector sought the officials to put up the index board, giving the details of offices i.e. departments to function in the building, and also in each floor for guidance. The Collector wanted to set up the grievance cell and also at the meeting hall for the people arriving to submit petitions every week during grievance day, as it will be convenient for all including the aged, infirm and differently abled. He wanted the offices of district collector, joint collectors, district revenue officer (DRO) A to H sections of the district collectorate Chief Planning Officer (CPO) office, Survey department and NIC work stations should be established in the first floor of the A Block in the building. The Collector told the officials while finalising the space allotment for some of the offices of the new collectorate.

Officials meeting hall and Videos Conference halls, record rooms etc. also to be located in the same building, the collector said seeking the officials to finalise the allotment to the offices in the remaining floors of the building and also completing the safety measures including fire safety in the entire building. Informing that requests from the departments including Mines and Geology, Education, Industry, Local Audit, I and PR, District Supply

Officer, DMHO, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Social Welfare, SC, and BC Corporations and Tribal welfare received for setting up their district offices, he wanted to get the requests and requirements of other department as early as possible for readying offices. It may be noted here that on the request of the government, TTD Trust Board at its meeting recently decided for handing over its Padmavathi Nilayam to the government for the new collectorate, temporarily. The Collector's camp office in the city should be reconstructed for collector official residence, he said. R and B Superintendent Engineer Devanand, Executive Engineer Sudhakar Reddy, Divisional Engineers Prasad, Sridhara Prasad, TUDA Secretary Lakshmi, Tahsildar Lokeswari and revenue officials were present.