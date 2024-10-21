Live
Just In
Padmavati Parinayam discourse held in Sri City
Sri City: The mesmerising performance of Padmavati Parinayam Harikatha Ganam captivated devotees in Sri City. Organised by Srivani, the spiritual and literary forum of Sri City and sponsored by the TTD, on Sunday, the event featured the renowned Harikatha exponent, ‘Harikatha Durandhara’ Y Venkateswarlu Bhagavatar.
Through a harmonious blend of song, narration and expressive gestures, the Bhagavatar eloquently recounted the divine marriage of Lord Srinivasa and Goddess Padmavati. He vividly described the significance of Tirumala-Tirupati, Lord Srinivasa’s incarnation, his love for Padmavati and their eventual union, drawing references from both well-known and lesser-known texts.
Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy praised the outstanding performance and honoured Venkateswarlu and the accompanying artists with mementos. The Bhagavatar was accompanied by skilled musicians – Reddy Shankar on Tabla, S Murali on Keyboard, G Srinivasulu on Sruthi, and Vijaya Chandra on Rhythm pod. Palleti Balaji, PRO of Sri City, coordinated the event.