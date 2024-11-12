Palle praises Payyavula for presenting best budget

Puttaparthi: Former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy praised Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav for presenting the best budget that will go down in the history of AP Assembly. He specially thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who played a key role in the introducing the annual budget keeping all sections in mind and benefiting all sections of people. Finance Minister P Keshav presented full-scale budget in the Assembly on Monday.

Palle Raghunath Reddy said the credit goes to the NDA government for making a good budget for BC, SC and ST communities as well as all communities. Questioning former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whether he presented a single budget benefitting all sections of people during his 5-year tenure, he commented that Jagan will remain in the State history as the CM, who destroyed the State.