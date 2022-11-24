Panchayat secretaries responsible for maintaining sanitation says Collector Sumeet Kumar

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): District Collector Sumeet Kumar ordered panchayat secretaries to take the responsibility for sanitation in their respective villages across the district. He said in a statement here on Thursday that he found out that sanitation management is not properly maintained throughout the district during field-level visits.

The Collector ordered to implement sanitation management measures properly with the participation of MPDOs, extension officers, panchayat secretaries, secretariat officers and village volunteers to improve cleanliness on the sides of the roads in the villages, as well as in the vicinity of government and private offices. Otherwise, he warned that action would be taken against the erring officials. He ordered to rent two tractors for each mandal and remove garbage accumulated on both sides of the roads from time to time in all the villages within the mandal.

Collector Sumeet Kumar made it clear sanitation management within the panchayat is the responsibility of that panchayat secretary. He called for a complete ban on open defecation in villages and a ban on the plastic use and directed the officials concerned to provide awareness about this to people and traders. He furthers told to employ workers brought from the neighbouring panchayat and to use their services if there is no adequate staff for sanitation management.

District and division level panchayat officials were directed to inspect the implementation of these orders during their field visits and submit reports. He warned that a review will be conducted on sanitation management every 15 days henceforth, and action will be taken against those responsible if they fail in sanitation services.