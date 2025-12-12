Panel of officials to sort out employees’ health card issues

Vijayawada: The state government constituted a seven-member official committee, headed by chief secretary K Vijayanand to examine and resolve issues related to the Employees Health Cards (EHS) under the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva scheme. The committee was formally established with the issuance of G.O.Rt.No.880 on Thursday.

This move follows the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who, during a high-level review meeting on October 18 with the Group of Ministers, senior officials, and representatives of employees’ associations, emphasised the need for an exclusive committee to address long-pending concerns raised by government employees. He instructed that a detailed report be submitted within eight weeks.

Based on inputs from the CEO of the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, the government constituted the committee. Apart from the chief secretary, the panel includes the special chief secretary/principal secretary of the GAD (services wing), the secretary (expenditure & HR) of the finance department, the secretary of the health department, APNGGO president A Vidyasagar, AP Revenue Association president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and the CEO of the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, who will function as the Member-Convener.

The government directed the trust’s CEO to initiate all necessary follow-up actions. The committee’s recommendations are expected to significantly enhance health services and strengthen the medical support system available to lakhs of government employees and their families across the state.