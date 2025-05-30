Panels formed for awareness on Yogandhra programmes

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district Collector Chadalawada Nagarani said that a massive plan is being formulated and implemented to make the Yogandhra programme a success in the district in accordance with the government’s orders.

On Thursday, she personally participated in a yoga training programme organised at Alluri Seetharamaraju Smritivanam here and practiced yoga asanas. After the training programme, she said that committees have been formed at the respective levels to organise extensive awareness programmes at the village, mandal and district levels. She said that people from all walks of life, including public representatives, officials, students, youth and voluntary organisations are participating in this programme.

She said that a Yoga Street has been set up at the Alluri Seetharamaraju Smriti Vanam in the district headquarters and a programme is being organised every day. She said that rallies and awareness programmes are being organised by selecting a mandal every day.

As part of the Yoga Month programme, one hundred master trainers have been selected and completed a three-day training to train 50 trainers each. They will provide training within the mandal and village limits. Yoga demonstrations will be organised with at least 5,000 people at identified tourist places.

A large-scale yoga demonstration on boats was already completed on May 27 at Valandara dock on the banks of Vasishta Godavari. Steps have been taken to organise a large-scale yoga on the premises of the famous pilgrimage site Penugonda Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari temple. Yogandhra programmes will be organised grandly on June 9th at Perupalem Beach in Mogalthur mandal, on the 16th at Alluri Sitarama Raju Smriti Vanam in Bhimavaram, and on the 19th at DNR College in Bhimavaram and VNM College in Narasapuram with 5,000 people. All the people are requested to participate in large numbers and make it a success.

Yoga competitions at various levels will be organised at village and ward levels. She said that the competitions started from May 26 and will end on May 30. At the mandal level, competitions will be held from June 2 to June 7 and at the district level from June 9 to June 14. The winners of the Best Yoga Song, Best Yoga Painting, Best Yoga Essay, etc will be announced and prizes will be given away on June 17 and 18. She said that Rangoli competitions will also be held on June 2.

Preparations are being made for a large-scale yoga demonstration programme on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21.

DEO E Narayana, District Tourism Officer AV Apparao, Arogyasri District Coordinator Dr Kirti Sravan, AYUSH Department’s Dr Hari Srinivas, Yoga Master Trainees U Venkateswara Raju, P Bhavani, P Rohini, Isha Foundation, Bhimavaram Coordinator Dr D Vijaya, prominent social workers Kanteti Venkataraju, Alluri Seetharamaraju Seva Samiti Yoga Master BHV Satyanarayana Raju, local people, children, and others participated in this programme.