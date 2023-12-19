Panic as gelatin sticks found in Varadapuram

Varadapuram(Nellore district): The discovery of huge quantity of gelatin sticks and blasting material at the staff quarters of Rustum Mica Mine company on Monday created panic at Varadapuram village of Podalakuru mandal.

It may be recalled that TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy is staying at Rustum Mine company, as part of the protest against the illegal mining of Quartz mineral in the village. The protestors found out the big haul of gelatin sticks in four cardboard boxes near the staff quarters and gelatin sticks in a plastic bag in a room.

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy informed the matter to the Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives and appealed him to send special teams to seize the explosives to prevent damage to the surrounding habitations.

Later speaking to the reporters on Monday, the TDP leader said that Rustum Mica Mine was inoperative for the seven years, as the mine owners failed to renew the lease. A few persons, backed by the ruling party leaders, have been carrying out blasting operations, which posed life threat to people and cattle living in the surrounding villages and passers-by, he alleged.

Pointing out that storing explosives without permission will attract Terrorist Act, Somireddy appealed the Collector and the SP to look into the matter and initiate action against those, behind this incident. He recalled that after a petition filed requesting to stop illegal mining, the AP High Court has issued order December 7, 2023, directing the police and mines department, but no action was initiated. Meanwhile, former Nellore Mayor Shaik Abdul Aziz along with suspended YSRCP MLA of Nellore rural Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and party leaders met Joint Collector R Kurmanath and submitted a memorandum to him, appealing the administration to investigate the matter.