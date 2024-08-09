Panyam MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy Inspects Orvakallu Industrial Hub

In a proactive move to revitalize the Orvakallu Industrial Hub, Panyam MLA Shri Gauru Charitha Reddy conducted an inspection today, accompanied by Ministers for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing, Shri TG Bharat. The visit focused on reviewing the foundation stones laid by the 2014 TDP government, alongside addressing the stalled infrastructure projects within the hub.

During the inspection, discussions were held with officials regarding the necessary infrastructure to support the establishment of new industries in the area. The aim is to facilitate economic growth and attract potential investors to the Orvakallu region.

Additionally, a review meeting with representatives of the Jayaraj Ispat Steel Plant was convened, where numerous suggestions were presented concerning local employment and job creation opportunities. Officials from the industries department, steel plant representatives, local staff, and community leaders all participated in the discussions, highlighting a collaborative effort to enhance economic prospects for the local population.

This initiative aims to invigorate the local economy and provide substantial employment opportunities, reflecting the commitment of the state's leadership to foster industrial development in the region.











