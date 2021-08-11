Parchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao inspects chilli farms at Dronadula in Prakasam

Parchuru: The local MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao advised the farmers to not compromise on the quality of the sprouts to get better produce.

He inspected the chilli farms in Dronadula of Martur mandal and interacted with the farmers on Wednesday.



Being a horticulture expert, Sambasiva Rao asked the farmers about the type of seeds and methods they are following on the farm. He shared his expertise with them and asked them to follow quality standards in choosing the sprouts.

He advised them to select the best grade seed, keeping the type of soil and atmospheric conditions in mind.

He asked them to be attentive about the pests on the crop and take the measures required from time to time. He opined that the atmosphere is in favour of chilli crops and said that the farmers could reap high yields by paying attention.