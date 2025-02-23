Parents assn slams early Inter admissions

Tirupati: The Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) has strongly criticised the Board of Intermediate Education’s decision to commence first-year admissions from April 5 and second-year classes from April 1.

The association questioned the feasibility of students seeking admission even before receiving their SSC examination results, which are scheduled to take place from March 17 to 31. With results expected to take another 20 to 30 days to be declared, they raised concerns about the rationale behind initiating admissions just a week after the exams conclude.

Association President S Narahari pointed out that in the previous academic year (2023-24), SSC public exams were held from March 18 to 30, and the results were announced on April 22, 2024. The supplementary results were released on June 22, 2024.

This year, with exams ending on March 31, students would need at least 20 days to receive their mark sheets that too after the results are declared. Until the results are declared, there is no clarity on whether a student has passed or failed, making the early commencement of ad-missions impractical and questionable.

He further criticised the board, recalling that in previous years, private junior colleges began admissions as early as January, even before results were declared, which was deemed unlaw-ful. Despite demands for action against such institutions, the Board’s recent decision contra-dicts its own principles. He emphasised that laws dictate students should be able to study in a peaceful and stress-free environment, both mentally and physically.

The association also accused the Board of supporting a system that benefits private junior col-leges, which prioritise profit over students’ welfare. These institutions allegedly lure students into early admissions with promises of high ranks and marks.

However, if a student who has already paid fees fails the SSC examination, the fees are not refunded, leaving parents at a financial loss. The association expressed disappointment that despite such issues, Board officials have not taken any action against these practices.

Narahari argued that to prevent such irregularities, a structured Plus Two (Intermediate) sys-tem should be implemented in every school following SSC. This, he believes, would put an end to the rush for early admissions and create a more organised and student-friendly educational environment.