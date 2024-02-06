Parents demand `50L as compensation

Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Parents and relatives of student T David Raju, who died due to electric shock at SC hostel, Jogimpeta village of Golugonda mandal in Anakapalli district on Sunday, staged a dharna here on Monday.
Father of the deceased T Balaraju along with representatives of ST Employees Association submitted a representation to the district collector, demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation, a government job and request to allot two acre land to the family. They also demanded taking necessary action against the officials responsible for the incident and their negligence towards rendering their duties in safeguarding the children at the hostel.
During the probe, RDO of Narsipatnam noticed that the hostel warden raised a complaint with the assistant engineer over the electrical issues at the hostel in January.
Hence the assistant engineer (Electrical) Golugonda was mainly responsible. Also, the assistant social welfare, Narsipatnam and SC hostel warden are also responsible for not monitoring the issue closely, according to the report submitted by the RDO.
The RDO visited Narsipatnam area hospital and extended financial aid to the victim’s family to the tune of Rs 2 lakh.