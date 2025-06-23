Parents killed in fiery car crash; two children injured

Tirupati: A tragic road accident near Thoorpupalli in Chandragiri mandal left a couple dead and their two children seriously injured on Sunday.

Police said the victims, S Siddayya and his wife Jyothi of Ramapuram village, were traveling with their children, Giri and Gayathri, from Tirupati to Chittoor when their car veered out of control and crashed into a road divider on the national highway. The vehicle burst into flames upon impact.

Siddayya and Jyothi, both in their late 40s, died on the spot.

Local residents rushed to the scene and rescued the children, who were critically injured, and shifted them to a nearby hospital. Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident.