Paritala Ravindra remembered on death anniversary in Venkatapuram

Paritala Ravindra, a former minister and influential leader, was remembered and celebrated on his 19th death anniversary. Thousands of fans gathered in Venkatapuram to pay tribute to him, with his family leading the way by offering their respects at the ghat. Emotions ran high as memories of Ravi were recalled. The event also included a food donation program for thousands of people. Leaders and activists from various districts paid their respects at the ghat, highlighting Ravi's impact and legacy.

Paritala Sunitha, Ravi's wife, expressed her belief that his name will live on forever. She emphasized the importance of the programs and initiatives he had undertaken and how they will remain in the hearts of the people. Sunitha mentioned that while many people are born and pass away, only a few are remembered in history, and both NTR and Ravi will be among them. The Paritala Ravindra Memorial Trust continues his ambitions and contributions. Sunitha also highlighted Ravi's support for marginalized communities, stating that they still speak highly of him.

Paritala Sriram, Ravi's son, reflected on the 19 years since his father's death, noting that his impact has endured through the memories and influence he left behind. Sriram expressed pride in being the son of someone who dedicated their life to the betterment of society. He acknowledged the blood donation camps held in various places in honor of his father's death anniversary, and vowed to continue Ravi's service activities.



