The TDP Dharmavaram constituency in-charge, Paritala Sriram, has revealed that a special manifesto is being prepared for Dharmavaram town under the guidance of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. To kickstart this initiative, a five-day padayatra (foot march) was organized in the town. As part of the padayatra, a special pooja (prayer ceremony) was performed at the Shiva temple in Shivanagar on Wednesday.

Subsequently, the padayatra officially commenced in the 7th ward of the town. Local leaders also organized a program called Bhavishyat ki Guarantee in which they discussed problems and explained the schemes outlined in the mini manifesto. The extent of the problems and the steps required to solve them, including the associated costs, have been identified.

Sriram emphasized that TDP Chief Chandrababu has designed the mini manifesto with consideration for all communities. Similarly, a manifesto tailored to local issues is also being developed. He made it clear that this manifesto is not being formulated by merely gathering four leaders and discussing it. Instead, it is being created by directly interacting with residents in each colony to understand the problems they face.

The padayatra will commence on Thursday, April 4th, 2024, starting from Guttakindapally Center at 9 AM. The walk will cover all 40 wards of the town, including locations such as Shanti Nagar Gas Godam, Annapurneshwari Temple on Potukunta Road, Kanyakaparameshwari Temple, and Iswari Temple on Yadava Street. On the 8th of April, the plans for Dharmavaram town will be announced. Sriram assured that once the TDP comes to power, they will diligently work towards fulfilling every promise they have made. He urged everyone to actively participate in the padayatra.

Paritala Sriram mulls for special manifesto for Dharmavaram