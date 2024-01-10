Paritala Sunitha express anguish over ESMA against Anganwadi workers

Former minister Paritala Sunitha expressed her anger towards the government regarding the Anganwadi strike. She questioned whether the government would invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against the striking Anganwadi workers if they continue to demand their fair rights. Sunitha showed her support for the Anganwadi workers by participating in an initiation camp in Ramagiri and expressing solidarity with them.

During the camp, discussions were held with the Anganwadi workers regarding the government's issuance of ESMA notices. Sunitha criticized Chief Minister Jagan, who had promised to pay Anganwadi workers 1000 rupees more than neighboring states during his padayatra before the elections. She highlighted that not only did Jagan fail to fulfill this promise, but he also showed anger towards the workers for questioning the unfulfilled commitment.

Sunitha expressed her disappointment that Jagan, who claims to stand by his sisters, has abandoned the Anganwadi workers and left them on the streets. She expressed her concern that if the workers continue their month-long strike, the government might invoke ESMA without addressing their demands. She also pointed out that 9,294 Anganwadis in the joint district have received show cause notices, and she urged people to consider the consequences for the government if such actions are taken. Sunitha emphasized that the Anganwadi workers are not demanding extravagant requests but are simply fighting for fair wages and other rightful demands.