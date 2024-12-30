Parliamentary panel to visit Polavaram on Jan 11

Rajamahendravaram : The Parliamentary Standing Committee is scheduled to visit the Polavaram Project on January 11.

As per the tentative schedule received from the Union Ministry, the committee will arrive at Rajamahendravaram Airport on the evening of January 10 by a special flight.

The committee members will stay overnight in Rajamahendravaram and the Collector has instructed the establishment of a command control room at both the airport and the accommodation venue.

A 24/7 ambulance will also be stationed at their lodging facility. Cultural programmes have been planned for the evening stay, under the direction of the Tourism and Cultural Department.

The committee is likely to participate in the Godavari Harathi ritual, and the Endowments Department has been di-rected to make necessary arrangements. On the morning of January 11, the delegation will visit the Polavaram Project site.

District Collector P Prasanthi reviewed preparations for the committee’s visit with Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, SP D Narasimha Kishore, Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg, Polavaram Project Authority Deputy Director DS Prasad, senior project directors, the airport director and district officials.

The visit underscores the importance of the Polavaram Project as a critical infrastructure initiative, with the com-mittee expected to review ongoing developments and ad-dress key concerns during the tour.