Parliamentary system ushers in good governance: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that the parliamentary system has contributed immensely to strengthening the democratic system in the country.

It has facilitated self-government and good governance, he pointed out. The Collector addressed a 'Mock Youth Parliament' organised in the city on Tuesday and said it is very important for the youth to know and understand about the parliamentary system in the country that includes the President of India, as well as the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

He said, since the inception of this system, all the laws enacted by Parliament have been implemented in such a way that every citizen can participate in the development of the country for the benefit of the people. He indicated that participation and representation are both very important in a democratic setup.

Mock Youth Parliament programmes are being organised across the country with an aim to make the youth fully aware of the prevailing systems and he suggested that every student should secure awareness on the policy issues being implemented in the parliamentary system.

He said in the democratic setup, from the village-level to the national-level, decisions were being taken and implemented on several programmes that are useful to the people and youth should have knowledge on these issues. Apart from these, the youth should become aware of social issues and contribute to the progress of society.

The 'Youth Parliament' programme organised by the students was very impressive, he said.

Earlier, the District Collector garlanded the portrait of Swami Vivekananda and inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp. District youth officer A Mahendra Reddy, SETNEL CEO Pullaiah, deputy commissioner of labour Venkateswara Rao, district employment generation officer Suresh Kumar and others participated.