Parthasarathy sees bid by YSRCP to divert attention from its liquor scam

Vijayawada: Information and public relations minister Kolusu Parthasarathy accused YSRCP leaders of resorting to “diversionary politics” in the name of adulterated liquor, claiming they fear exposure of large-scale liquor scam that took place during their rule.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Parthasarathy said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the state government would soon reveal the truth behind the liquor issue. He alleged that YSRCP was spreading falsehoods to deflect public attention from ongoing investigations.

“The world is now talking about the development taking place in Andhra Pradesh under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership,” the minister said. “Unable to digest this, YSRCP leaders are making baseless allegations.”

Parthasarathy recalled that during the YSRCP government, even official reports had flagged harmful substances in liquor, whereas the latest tests under the current administration found no such traces proof, he said, of the coalition government’s transparency and impartiality.

He asserted that the government had launched a strict crackdown on adulterated liquor and even suspended certain TDP leaders found involved. A new app has been introduced, he added, to verify liquor authenticity through hologram scanning.

Criticising YSRCP’s governance record, the minister said liquor was once delivered to people’s homes on two-wheelers during the previous regime. “Now, digital payments are being encouraged at liquor outlets, and quality liquor is being sold at lower prices,” he said.

The minister announced that the government is considering a proposal to levy 15 per cent additional tax on liquor served in bars and will soon form a committee to examine it. He asserted that the current administration, under Naidu’s leadership, is running without any scams and fully supports officials who work within the law. “The YSRCP is dreaming of returning to power, but people have already shown them the door,” he said.