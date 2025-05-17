  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Parts of AP to receive rains for two days

Parts of AP to receive rains for two days
x
Highlights

The Disaster Management Authority's managing director, Ronamki Kurmanath, has issued a warning for heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh today. He stated...

The Disaster Management Authority's managing director, Ronamki Kurmanath, has issued a warning for heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh today. He stated that Alluri Seetharamaraju district is expected to experience moderate to heavy rain.

In addition, light to moderate showers accompanied by thundershowers are anticipated in the districts of Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Eluru, Palnadu, and Prakasam. Kurnool, Nandyal, YSR, Annamaya, and Tirupati are also forecasted to receive light to moderate rainfall.

Kurmanath advised residents to remain vigilant, as there is a risk of thundershowers and strong winds throughout the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick