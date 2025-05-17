Live
Parts of AP to receive rains for two days
Highlights
The Disaster Management Authority's managing director, Ronamki Kurmanath, has issued a warning for heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh today. He stated...
The Disaster Management Authority's managing director, Ronamki Kurmanath, has issued a warning for heavy rains across Andhra Pradesh today. He stated that Alluri Seetharamaraju district is expected to experience moderate to heavy rain.
In addition, light to moderate showers accompanied by thundershowers are anticipated in the districts of Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Eluru, Palnadu, and Prakasam. Kurnool, Nandyal, YSR, Annamaya, and Tirupati are also forecasted to receive light to moderate rainfall.
Kurmanath advised residents to remain vigilant, as there is a risk of thundershowers and strong winds throughout the state.
