Party leaders and cadre TDP’s strength: Naidu

Kadapa: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, after getting elected as TDP national president on Wednesday thanking party men for their confidence on his leadership, said the six key resolutions and in-depth discussions during Mahanadu shaped a roadmap for the party for the next 40 years. He said only TDP has the strength to elevate Telugu people globally.

Naidu said TDP is the party that eradicated Naxalism, factionalism, and rowdyism. ‘In the past five years under the previous government, properties were unsafe, and drugs mafia Increased manifold and ganja cultivation became a village-level industry in agency areas and crime was institutionalised.’

Stressing that the TDP government is committed for development of Rayalaseema, the CM said he will not spare any wrongdoer and act ruthlessly against them. It is the responsibility of the alliance government to protect peace and security in the State. He promised that he will never let Rayalaseema remain a drought-hit or barren region, adding that it is because of TDP that Anantapur emerged as a prosperous district through horticulture. This year, Rs 3,800 crore is being invested in Rayalaseema water projects. After Polavaram, Handri-Neeva is receiving the highest project funding. He said Veligonda project will also be completed on priority. ‘We will complete Polavaram by December 2027 and dedicate it to the nation and connect Polavaram to Banakacharla via Krishna River and Bollapalli reservoir. Once Polavaram-Banakacharla is complete, the face of the state will change,’ he stated.

Chandrababu said his mission is to ensure irrigation for every acre and uplift every farmer. He said the TDP government transformed AP from a state with power shortages to a surplus power state. He said

every constituency will get at least 10,000 rooftop solar connections and Under PM-KUSUM, farmers should install solar panels at pump sets as the Central government has earmarked ₹75,000 crore subsidies for this project.

The TDP chief said the alliance government is committed to developing all regions and constituencies in the state and developing Uttarandhra as a financial hub. Stating that govt will set up industrial parks in all 175 constituencies, he said Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs will be established in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, and Anantapur.

Concluding his speech Chandrababu said with the blessings of people and party workers – we are achieving one milestone after another.