Party will stand by every YSRCP worker, says Jagan

Vijayawada: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the second day of his visit to Pulivendula, interacted with party workers, leaders and the people at the Bhakarapuram camp office in the town.

Jagan reassured that despite the current challenges, better days are ahead and no one should lose hope. He emphasised that every family has experienced the positive impact of the YSRCP’s work during the last five years and the people continue to have faith in the party.

He advised the YSRCP workers and leaders not to be disheartened, stressing the importance of staying united and moving forward together. He assured them that the party would stand by every worker and support them in the coming days.

Jagan highlighted that the good work done by the party was evident in every household, which is why the people trust them. He asked the party cadres to continue working to protect the interests of the people and for their welfare.